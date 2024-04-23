In an inspired effort to shepherd the growth and future of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines, then-Elder Dallin H. Oaks was assigned by President Gordon B. Hinckley to serve as area president in the nation from 2002 to 2004. With his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, President Oaks — now first counselor in the First Presidency — served in the country when there were 600,000 Latter-day Saints and one temple.

President and Sister Oaks will now return to the Philippines, where President Oaks will dedicate the Urdaneta Philippines Temple on April 28, 2024. The Urdaneta temple is the third temple in the Philippines, where there are now 900,000 Latter-day Saints and 10 additional temples in planning or construction. They share their feelings for the Philippines and discuss the blessings of the Church’s growing number of temples worldwide.

