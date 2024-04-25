A variety of events for single Church members are happening around the world in 2024. | Eric Gaspar

The Utah Area Presidency recently announced the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, taking place Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 in Salt Lake City, with complementary events happening elsewhere in Utah, as well.

Modeled after last year’s first-ever event, the conference will include a two-day convention with keynote speakers, a major concert, dances and other evening entertainment, and a devotional with a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

But young single adults in Utah aren’t the only ones with opportunities to strengthen their faith and enjoy time with their peers. For example, the annual Festinord has long connected young single adults from Nordic countries.

