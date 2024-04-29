Attendees of BYU Women's Conference walk across campus on May 4, 2023, in Provo, Utah.

In her 27 years participating in BYU Women’s Conference, committee director Jennefer Johnson said her “absolutely favorite moment” each year is watching Latter-day Saint women gather on Brigham Young University’s Provo, Utah, campus and worship, sing and reach out to one another in sisterhood.

“From my little corner at the bottom of the Marriott Center, it is truly a beautiful sight. It is always an emotional moment for me,” Johnson shared with the Church News.

Women around the world are invited to gather, connect, serve, learn and strengthen faith in Jesus Christ during the annual conference, which will convene this week.

