PROVO, Utah — “It is a glorious day to be a woman, a covenant woman, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” declared Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson during a keynote address at BYU Women’s Conference on Friday, May 3.

What gives President Johnson such optimism? “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is led by a mighty prophet of God, President Russell M. Nelson, who is the Lord’s mouthpiece on the earth today — not only for members of the Church — but for the whole world,” President Johnson testified.

President Nelson speaks for the Savior whose Church he leads, President Johnson said. “[The Prophet] is pointing us to the Savior who is our source of relief. Jesus Christ is the ultimate source of my optimism.”

