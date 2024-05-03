President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, addresses women in the Marriott Center during 2024 BYU Women's Conference.
President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, addresses women during BYU Women's Conference on Friday, May 3, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

By Church News

PROVO, Utah — “It is a glorious day to be a woman, a covenant woman, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” declared Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson during a keynote address at BYU Women’s Conference on Friday, May 3.

What gives President Johnson such optimism? “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is led by a mighty prophet of God, President Russell M. Nelson, who is the Lord’s mouthpiece on the earth today — not only for members of the Church — but for the whole world,” President Johnson testified.

President Nelson speaks for the Savior whose Church he leads, President Johnson said. “[The Prophet] is pointing us to the Savior who is our source of relief. Jesus Christ is the ultimate source of my optimism.”

