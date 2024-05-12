Church President Russell M. Nelson honors the "heroic actions" mothers and women in a social media post shared on May 12, 2024.

On Sunday, May 12, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages of love and appreciation for the contributions of women in their lives.

Church President Russell M. Nelson called mothers “heroic” because they provide the “precious gift” of mortal bodies to children on earth. He noted the daily influence of all women who “lift, mentor, encourage, console, teach and love others.”

“On this Mother’s Day, I salute all women who give tirelessly of themselves to make life better for all of us,” President Nelson said.

