Selected views from the exterior renderings of the Maceió Brazil and Huehuetenango Guatemala temples.

Exterior renderings have been released for two temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — the Maceió Brazil Temple and the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple.

The two renderings — first published Monday, May 13, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org — offer the first looks of the two houses of the Lord, which had their site locations announced earlier. Both temples were first announced in 2022.

More information for both temples — such as groundbreaking dates — will be released later.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.