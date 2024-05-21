During April 2024 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “The temple is the gateway to the greatest blessings God has in store for each of us.”

Part of this continual focus on temple service is the extensive renovations of pioneer-era temples, including the iconic Salt Lake Temple, which closed in January 2020 for extensive renovations. This episode of the Church News podcast features an update on the renovations of the Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square with Brent Roberts, managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department, and Andy Kirby, director of historic temple renovations.

