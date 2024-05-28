Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks in a prerecorded BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

In empathizing with and reassuring BYU–Pathway Worldwide students in their journey to gain education and better their circumstances, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf turned to his well-known fondness for using aviation in his messages over three decades as a general authority of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In a BYU–Pathway devotional message — prerecorded in front of three passenger jets in a hangar at Utah’s Provo Airport and broadcast on Tuesday, May 28 — the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged his student listeners to embrace their opportunities and continue their individual journeys to discover their respective destinies.

He reminded them that dreams can become a reality by trusting in the Lord and allowing BYU–Pathway programs and personnel to guide and help.

