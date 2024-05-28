The Audience stand and sing during a devotional with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at the Moroni High School on Tarawa on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

TARAWA, Kiribati — In the hours before Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stood to speak on Thursday, May 23, at Moroni High School in Tarawa, Kiribati, people began converging on the school’s outdoor gym.

The first 600 seats in the gym filled with eager Latter-day Saints while the sun was still high in the sky and hot. More seats and tents were set up behind the gym. Those quickly filled, as well. Then seats and tents filled up to one side of the gym and the other. Every available chair from the school was put out for those wanting to hear an Apostle of Jesus Christ speak on the island for the first time in 20 years. Those without chairs sat on the grass, leaned on fences or stood in the parking lot. As the meeting started, the sun went down, and the ocean breeze helped cool the air only slightly for the more than 1,000 people who came to hear Elder Cook.

He admitted to feeling emotional in his return to the capital of the nation that is comprised of more than 30 islands. And he was direct in his message as he shared his hopes that the members of the Church would prepare spiritually for the blessing of a temple soon to be built in Tarawa.

