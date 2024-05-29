More than six decades before serving as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russell M. Nelson was a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

For much of his military service, President Nelson was assigned to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. But during the summer of 1951, he toured all mobile army surgical hospital (MASH) units in South Korea and gave recommendations for improved medical care for injured soldiers, which sometimes took him right to the battlefront.

While visiting one MASH unit, President Nelson met a young Latter-day Saint soldier who had been paralyzed by a gunshot wound. He wanted to comfort the young man but wasn’t sure what to say. He said he “greeted him and expressed condolences and love as best I could.”

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.