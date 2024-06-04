Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will dedicate the Salta Argentina Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Having served as a full-time missionary in northern Argentina, his return is a joyous opportunity to reflect on his own service as well as the growth of the Church in South America.

The Salta temple will be the third operating house of the Lord in Argentina and is one of seven dedicated, announced or under construction in the nation. As a missionary, Elder Christofferson was in Salta for the dedication of the Church’s first meetinghouse there; he returns this month for the dedication of the new house of the Lord in Salta.

Elder Christofferson joins this episode of the Church News podcast to reflect on his mission and Argentina. He is joined by guest host Church News managing editor Scott Taylor, who leads the conversation on service and growth in the nation. Elder Christofferson concludes with podcast sharing his testimony in both English and Spanish.

