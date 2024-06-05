A row of hand-painted stakeboards stands ready to distribute to children and youth in the Portland, Oregon, area, in December 2023.

When Trevor Higgins’ daughter was 8 years old, he wanted to find a way to connect with her. She was into painting and dolls, he was into skating, comics and food. One day he saw an old skateboard deck at a local thrift store in the Portland, Oregon, area. That’s when he had the idea to create a skateboard together.

During school winter break, Higgins and his daughter worked together to paint and build the new skateboard.

“It was some of the best times I ever had together with my daughter,” he said. The experience was so much fun that the family made it a holiday tradition to make a skateboard.

