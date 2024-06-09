Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets missionaries at a Mongolia Ulaanbaatar Mission conference in May 2024.

Elder Ulisses Soares learned as a Primary kid how to minister one by one, and it has directed his apostolic ministry to this day.

After his parents joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, branch members showed their love for the Soares family by extending support, inviting them to home evenings and visiting their home to personally get acquainted. And Elder Soares, now of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, still remembers his Primary teacher, Sister Lopes, who would stop by once in a while to better help him understand what he learned in Sunday classes.

“That example remained in my heart as a foundation for my service in the Church,” he recalled. “Her attention and care about ‘one’ made all the difference in my approaches in my ministry in the Church among members.”

