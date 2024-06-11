Elder Quentin L. Cook, left, smiles at the Rev. A.R. Bernard, founder of the Christian Cultural Center megachurch of New York, recipient of the New York Latter-day Saint Professional Association Visionary Leadership Award at the Riverside Church in New York City on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

NEW YORK CITY — The flourishing of interfaith relationships across New York City’s diverse range of religious worship and charitable service is a model worth replicating, said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The Big Apple has a rich history of interfaith cooperation, but the burgeoning developments of the past decade have been a happy boon to religious leaders across the city who have seen old barriers fall to new efforts to build bridges, said the Rev. A.R. Bernard of the Christian Cultural Center megachurch.

Elder Cook was in New York to honor the Rev. Bernard, as the New York Latter-day Saint Professional Association presented him with its Visionary Leadership Award on Saturday night, June 8. The professional association is sponsored by the BYU Management Society.

