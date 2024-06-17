Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, greet members after the dedication of the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, and encouraged those who will worship and serve in it to establish and strengthen a “covenant connection” with Heavenly Father and His Son through what they learn there.

Elder Bednar was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar; Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Utah Area presidency; his wife, Sister Jill Taylor; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department; and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan.

Speaking to Church News before dedicating this new house of the Lord, Elder Bednar quoted from Doctrine and Covenants 88:119, where the Lord commanded Saints: “Organize yourselves; prepare every needful thing; and establish a house, even a house of prayer, a house of fasting, a house of faith, a house of learning, a house of glory, a house of order, a house of God.”

