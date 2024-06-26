Sixteen-year-old Imihia Teumere carries the Paris Olympic Torch through her community of Mahina, Tahiti, on June 13, 2024.

Imihia Teumere, a Latter-day Saint teen from Mahina, Tahiti, carried the 2024 Paris Olympic torch through her community on June 13.

The 16-year-old won a bronze medal in judo, an unarmed modern Japanese martial art, at the 2023 Pacific Games.

The island of Tahiti in French Polynesia, an overseas territory of France, was one of several stops for the Olympic torch as it makes its way to Paris for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on July 26.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.