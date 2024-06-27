Shown walking here with the late-President M. Russell Ballard, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, shares his testimony in Spanish.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is both comfortable and adept in expressing his testimony in both English and Spanish.

The latter is the language he learned as a young, full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in northern Argentina in the mid-1960s. He continues to teach and testify in Spanish in assignments as a Church leader across the globe.

In a recent Church News podcast interview discussing his missionary experiences as he returned to his mission area to dedicate the Salta Argentina Temple on June 16, Elder Christofferson was invited to conclude with his testimony — and perhaps part in Spanish.

