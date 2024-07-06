Three new buildings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Africa West Area recently opened — and allowed an opportunity for local Church members to invite friends to come and see what the Church teaches.

In Nigeria and Ghana, local community and traditional leaders, politicians, media, leaders of other faiths and members of the community attended open house ceremonies for a new stake center, district building and branch building.

Guests were able to tour the buildings and learn about many of the Church’s classes and programs, such as self-reliance, seminary and institute, gathering places, missionary work, family history and BYU–Pathway Worldwide.

