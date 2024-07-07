David Anderson was managing the Mesa, Arizona, Deseret Industries store around the year 2009 when someone drove through the outdoor donation dock, dropped off a few pictures and paintings that had been sitting in their garage and then left.
A staff member took particular notice of one of the paintings and brought it into the office. Anderson said he knew right away what it was.
“That’s a Teichert,” he exclaimed — he was looking at an original Minerva Teichert painting with some damage, scratches and grass clippings on it. The painting depicted Jesus Christ blessing the Nephites.
