David Anderson stands by "Christ Visits the Nephites" (1956) by Minerva Teichert at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 24, 2024. He helped rescue the painting when it was donated at his Deseret Industries store in Mesa, Arizona, around the year 2009.

David Anderson was managing the Mesa, Arizona, Deseret Industries store around the year 2009 when someone drove through the outdoor donation dock, dropped off a few pictures and paintings that had been sitting in their garage and then left.

A staff member took particular notice of one of the paintings and brought it into the office. Anderson said he knew right away what it was.

“That’s a Teichert,” he exclaimed — he was looking at an original Minerva Teichert painting with some damage, scratches and grass clippings on it. The painting depicted Jesus Christ blessing the Nephites.

