Church leaders offered counsel and direction to almost 150 new mission presidents and their companions during the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 20 through 23. The mission leaders began their service in locations worldwide on or about July 1. During the four-day seminar every member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke, as did the general authorities and general officers serving on the Missionary Executive Council.

This episode of the Church News podcast features excerpts of messages shared during the seminar, which focused on the purpose of missionary service — as stated in “Preach My Gospel” — to “invite others to come unto Christ.” While the talks are geared toward training new mission leaders, the teachings and topics can be applied by every member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Listen to the Church News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get podcasts.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.