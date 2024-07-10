Jarica Jamison sings during the taping of the "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The playlist for the August “Festival: A Youth Concert 2024″ is now available in the music library at ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on 10 other platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube.

The songs include:

“Festival: A Youth Concert” will be available to watch on Aug. 5 via the Church’s broadcast page and the Gospel Stream app in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.