The playlist for the August “Festival: A Youth Concert 2024″ is now available in the music library at ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on 10 other platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube.
The songs include:
- “Good Day”
- “Truth”
- “He’ll Be There”
- “Over Mine”
- “Follow”
- “FSY Medley” (live version)
- “What Is this Joy”
- “Disciple of Christ”
- “If You Believe”
“Festival: A Youth Concert” will be available to watch on Aug. 5 via the Church’s broadcast page and the Gospel Stream app in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.
