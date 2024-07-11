In July of 2022, the Glenn family received devastating news: Their son, 11-year-old Davidge, had cancer. Now, two years later, the Peoria, Arizona, family regularly visits the hospital where he was successfully treated to bring donations from their community.

When their son was diagnosed with the aggressive form of cancer known as Burkitt lymphoma, Jordan and Amanda Glenn spent three weeks at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona, as Davidge underwent treatment.

In the following eight months of treatment, the Glenns grew to love and appreciate the small pediatric unit and the selfless staff dedicated to helping their son. During the difficult time for them, Amanda Glenn chose to live by the words she tells her children: “If you’re feeling down, take a shower, go exercise, eat something — and then go serve someone.”

