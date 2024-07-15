Sister Lori Robinson and her granddaughter Stella Hodgman wear period costumes as they hand out hollyhock dolls and seeds as the Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts “A Pioneer Fair” in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

In advance of Pioneer Day, individuals and families are invited to participate in a Pioneer Fair outside the Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in downtown Salt Lake City.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the Church History Museum front plaza and back lawn. Attendance is free. Parking is recommended at the City Creek Center.

The fair will celebrate the July 24, 1847, arrival of the early Saints in the Salt Lake Valley and feature “pioneers” from the museum’s living history program, along with musicians, storytellers and craftsmen.

