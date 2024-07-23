Church Correlation is the process by which members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints become united through the covenants of the gospel to establish the kingdom of God in their hearts, in their homes, in their communities and throughout the world. Official Church publications, including the Church News, work with members of the Church Correlation Department to ensure that all published materials align with the doctrine of Jesus Christ and Church policies.

This episode of the Church News podcast features Clyde J. Williams, who worked in Church Education and as a Brigham Young University religious educator before joining the Church’s Correlation Evaluation team. His decades of study have shaped his testimony of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, built his faith in the Savior and showcased the reality of priesthood authority. He joins the Church News podcast to talk about this journey, the Church Educational System, and the unifying power of Church correlation.

