Bishop Bonno Rantsha of the Preston Ward stands prior to the start of their sacrament meeting in Preston, England.
Bishop Bonno Rantsha of the Preston Ward stands to make some announcements prior to the start of their sacrament meeting in Preston, England, on Sunday, December 10, 2023. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

By Church News

Which congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the longest continually running ward or branch of the Church?

If you think of the upcoming July 24 Pioneer Day anniversary commemorating the 1847 arrival of Latter-day Saint pioneers into the Salt Lake Valley and try to come up with a certain ward — any ward — in the Salt Lake area . . . well, you’re wrong.

In fact, the Church’s longest-running unit isn’t anywhere in or around the current state of Utah.

View Comments

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.