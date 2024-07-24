Which congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the longest continually running ward or branch of the Church?
If you think of the upcoming July 24 Pioneer Day anniversary commemorating the 1847 arrival of Latter-day Saint pioneers into the Salt Lake Valley and try to come up with a certain ward — any ward — in the Salt Lake area . . . well, you’re wrong.
In fact, the Church’s longest-running unit isn’t anywhere in or around the current state of Utah.
View Comments
To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.