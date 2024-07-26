Almost 3,000 graduates were honored during BYU–Idaho’s summer commencement, held in the I-Center on the Rexburg, Idaho, campus on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Going back to school in her mid-40s was not originally part of Jori Peña’s plan.

But after a divorce, the mother of four from Safford, Arizona, realized she needed to find a way to support her family.

With only one year of college and no job experience, Peña gathered her courage and enrolled in BYU–Pathway Worldwide.

“I had started to think, ‘Maybe I am worth this, maybe I deserve to do this,’” Peña told BYU–Pathway Worldwide newsroom.

