From left: Elder Ian Ardern, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area; Sister Paula Ardern; Sister Nathalie Mutombo; Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the area presidency; Sister Lisa Pieper; and Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the area presidency. look at the scale model of the new Africa Central Area office building in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 28, 2024.

Construction is underway on a new office building to house the headquarters of the Africa Central Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

As the area has grown in Church membership and number of congregations, the number of area employees has grown as well, necessitating a new space as they have outgrown the leased office space currently used in the Langata area of Nairobi, Kenya.

The Africa Central Area began operations on Aug. 1, 2020. The area covers the countries of Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Seychelles, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

