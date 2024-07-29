The three members of the Africa Central Area presidency and their wives look at a scale model of the new area office building in Nairobi, Kenya.
From left: Elder Ian Ardern, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area; Sister Paula Ardern; Sister Nathalie Mutombo; Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the area presidency; Sister Lisa Pieper; and Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the area presidency. look at the scale model of the new Africa Central Area office building in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 28, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints

By Church News

Construction is underway on a new office building to house the headquarters of the Africa Central Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

As the area has grown in Church membership and number of congregations, the number of area employees has grown as well, necessitating a new space as they have outgrown the leased office space currently used in the Langata area of Nairobi, Kenya.

The Africa Central Area began operations on Aug. 1, 2020. The area covers the countries of Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Seychelles, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

View Comments

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

Join the Conversation
Have a minute? We want to know about your commenting experience.
Click here to let us know what you think about comments at the Deseret News.
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.