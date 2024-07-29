Construction is underway on a new office building to house the headquarters of the Africa Central Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
As the area has grown in Church membership and number of congregations, the number of area employees has grown as well, necessitating a new space as they have outgrown the leased office space currently used in the Langata area of Nairobi, Kenya.
The Africa Central Area began operations on Aug. 1, 2020. The area covers the countries of Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Seychelles, and São Tomé and Príncipe.
