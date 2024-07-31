Elder Brent H. Nielson and Sister Marcia Nielson waving to missionaries.
Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy waves as he and his wife, Sister Marcia Nielson, exit the stage after a devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

By Church News

PROVO, Utah — Among His final words before ascending into heaven, the resurrected Savior exhorted His disciples: “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost” (Matthew 28:19).

And today, almost two millennia later, the Lord’s great commission is still being answered boldly and faithfully in His Church.

“In The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we take the great commission very seriously,” said Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy to 1,944 missionaries in the Provo Missionary Training Center. “We are all about sharing the gospel to the world, and it is amazing to watch.”

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

