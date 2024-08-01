An aerial photo of the BYU-Idaho campus in July of 2013.

A graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho went viral for a LinkedIn post about overcoming challenges — something Chris Claflin knows well since his wife was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

As Claflin tells it, his wife was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2022.

“We expected this path to come with challenges. And it has,” wrote Claflin. “What we didn’t expect was: 1) How much closer we’d grow together. 2) How much more clear our priority list would become. 3) How much love and support we’d receive, including from this community.”

On the one year anniversary of the diagnosis, Claflin said he and his wife were able to rock climb together. He listed 10 lessons he has learned as a result of their journey together:

You’re capable of way more than you can fathom. Much of what you think matters actually doesn’t. There is nothing but the present moment. You’re not the only one facing difficulty. Never stop counting your blessings. Family and friends are priceless. Use experiences to become. No suffering is forever. You are not alone. Kindness is free.

“Your current suffering does not define, but it can refine you,” wrote Claflin. “Whatever you’re facing, my wife and I pray God’s richest blessings upon you. We’re all in this together and YOU CAN DO THIS.”