President Russell M. Nelson shakes the hand of choir conductor Roberta Brown of the Penrith Australia Stake as Sister Wendy Nelson looks on after a devotional in Sydney, Australia, on May 19, 2019. In the background are then-President Scott Runia and Sister Tamara W. Runia, then the Australia Sydney Mission leaders

Roberta Brown of the Penrith Australia Stake knows what it means to “reach out to the one” as President Russell M. Nelson has invited everyone to do for his 100th birthday — because she was once “the one” the Prophet reached out to himself.

In May 2019 as part of his Pacific ministry, the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was in Sydney, Australia, where he spoke to a capacity crowd of 8,000 Church members in the International Convention Centre.

Brown was assigned to lead a stake choir, and in her role, she was leading the closing song — “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet” — when the words on the screen were not matching what the congregation was trying to sing and what Brown was trying to lead from the hymnbook.

