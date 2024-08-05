Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints poses in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.; President Russell M. Nelson shakes the hand of choir conductor Roberta Brown of the Penrith Australia Stake as Sister Wendy Nelson looks on after a devotional in Sydney, Australia, on May 19, 2019. In the background are then-President Scott Runia and Sister Tamara W. Runia, then the Australia Sydney Mission leaders; An entrance sign to Brigham Young University; Sustained as the new Sunday School general presidency, effective Aug. 1, 2024 — from left to right, Elder Paul V. Johnson, president, and his counselors, Brother Chad H Webb and Brother Gabriel W. Reid. | Clockwise from top left: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Nate Edwards, BYU; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

By Church News

During the week of July 29-Aug. 4, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released four chapters in a new manual with teachings from President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church. Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, recalled when President Nelson took time to minister to the one while he taught in Australia. The First Presidency of the Church announced a new medical school to be built at Brigham Young University.

Members of the new Sunday School general presidency began their service on Aug. 1. The Church News published a midyear update on milestones of the different temples being built around the world. Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy taught missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center about acting on the Savior’s commission to share the restored gospel of Jesus Christ with the world.

The Church News podcast interviewed University of Utah President Taylor R. Randall about the value of higher education. Olympian members of the Church shared their testimonies at a devotional as they prepared to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Church launched new social media pages to help young single adults connect and share their testimonies with one another.

