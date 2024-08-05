Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints poses in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.; President Russell M. Nelson shakes the hand of choir conductor Roberta Brown of the Penrith Australia Stake as Sister Wendy Nelson looks on after a devotional in Sydney, Australia, on May 19, 2019. In the background are then-President Scott Runia and Sister Tamara W. Runia, then the Australia Sydney Mission leaders; An entrance sign to Brigham Young University; Sustained as the new Sunday School general presidency, effective Aug. 1, 2024 — from left to right, Elder Paul V. Johnson, president, and his counselors, Brother Chad H Webb and Brother Gabriel W. Reid.

| Clockwise from top left: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Nate Edwards, BYU; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.