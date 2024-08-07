Connor Austin performs during the taping of the "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

As the first notes began for the first song during “Festival: A Youth Concert,” singer Halo Crowther had the crowd cheering.

“We’re going to have some fun tonight,” she announced as she moved from one side of the stage to the other, encouraging everyone to join in.

“I want you clapping, I want you singing — all the things,” she said before launching into singing “Good Day.”

Cheers followed and almost 1,000 voices united for the lyrics: “I got it all planned out, but He’s got a plan for me.”

The worldwide broadcast, filmed June 5-6 at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater in Salt Lake City in front of a live audience, is now available to watch via the Church’s broadcast page in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

Wards and stakes are encouraged to plan a date to view the concert together.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.