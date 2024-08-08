Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, top, is joined by Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, bottom right, and singer Halee Crowther during an Instagram live video on Aug. 6, 2024, where they answered questions about “Festival: A Youth Concert."

Young men and women can listen to “Festival: A Youth Concert” on their own, but Young Men General President Steven J. Lund hopes they’ll choose to listen together.

“This is an opportunity the First Presidency has given up to worship together as young men and young women,” he said. “It’s amazing what a powerful tool of worship music is. Music has a way of passing through our consciousness without any stops and [speaking] directly to our soul.”

President Lund’s comments came Tuesday, Aug. 6, during an Instagram live video shared on the Young Women Worldwide page.

