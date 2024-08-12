The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception is pictured in Camden, N.J., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. A new survey finds that judgment and cliquishness are among the top factors driving church members away from their communities.

A new survey from the American Bible Society sheds light on what’s stopping American Christians from getting more involved in their church communities.

The top reason offered by Christians to explain their behavior? Feeling judged and excluded by cliques.

Even if congregants have not personally experienced negative experiences, it is a fear of negative experiences and an absence of good experiences that discourage many members from further participation, researchers said.

Survey on American Christians

Data gathered from 2,506 U.S. adults in 2024 reveals that those who participate in communities of faith often became involved because of a “feeling of community and belonging” (55%), per The Christian Post.

Many also reported that “shared spiritual beliefs and faith” with the rest of the congregation encouraged their faith journey (53%), the article said.

While most of those surveyed did not share that they experienced “negative” experiences that impacted their level of participation in their faith community, 20% of respondents said that the appearance of “exclusion or cliques within the faith community” prevented them from increasing their level of participation, The Christian Post reported.

“While some might feel reassured that ‘only’ about a fifth of the population mentioned cliques or judgment, this represents about 50 million Americans who say they participate less in a faith community for these reasons,” wrote the American Bible Society.

According to The Christian Post, other factors discouraging respondents from further involvement included “judgment or condemnation for my beliefs or lifestyle choices” (19%); “disagreement with the faith community’s biblical teaching or social commentary,” (18%); “conflicts within a faith community that were not resolved satisfactorily” (12%); and “failure to receive sufficient care when needed” (7%).

“The top answers, for both positive and negative responses, are about belonging,” said John Plake, editor-in-chief of the report, per The Christian Post. “When churchgoers feel that they belong, they participate more. And when they feel excluded by cliques, they drift away.”

How to build an inclusive church

Creating a more inclusive church environment requires intentional effort from all members.

Here are some practical steps to take to move in that direction, drawn from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and from the Lewis Center for Church Leadership.