President Emily Belle Freeman and President Steven J. Lund stand at the podium in the Marriott Center with a screen behind them saying "Using Principles in the FSY Guide to Teach Lifelong Discipleship."
Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund teach on “Using Principles in the FSY Guide to Teach Lifelong Discipleship" at BYU Education Week in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Abby Shelton, BYU

Reading, studying and teaching from the “For the Strength of Youth” guide will help not only youth but everyone learn how to live in higher and holier ways, taught the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies during BYU Education Week.

Members of the presidencies presented each day from Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 21-23, about using the principles in the guide to teach lifelong discipleship.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund said everything in the guide is intentional to teach youth how to hear the Holy Ghost as they face all the questions of mortality — from the big decisions to the daily choices.

