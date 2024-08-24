Paralympian wheelchair basketball player and Latter-day Saint Paul Schulte dribbles the ball at Curry Arena on the campus of Queens University in Charlotte, NC. in June, 2024.

Paul Schulte really had no intention of coming back to play wheelchair basketball.

The Latter-day Saint who lives with his wife and son in Bradenton, Florida, had already competed with the U.S. national team for most of two decades, from his tryout in 1997 until his retirement in 2015. Schulte played at the Paralympics in 2000, 2008 and 2012, earning two bronze medals.

He could still play the sport, but thought his competitive days were over.

Then Schulte was introduced to handcycyling, and some older men — he calls them his “mentors” — in their 50s and 60s who showed him that his body was still capable of performing at a high level. He also started lifting weights with his son.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.