Historian Richard E. Turley Jr. joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, to share what he has observed about the service of President Russell M. Nelson for decades.

On Sept. 9, 2024, President Russell M. Nelson, the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will turn 100 years old. In his six-plus-year tenure as Prophet and leader of the global faith, he has become the oldest President of The Church, reinforced the correct name of the Church, guided members through a worldwide pandemic, spearheaded a home-centered and Church-supported curriculum with the “Come, Follow Me” program, and announced 168 temples worldwide while reminding members to “keep on the covenant path.”

To help put these and other historic events of President Nelson’s life into context, Church News welcomes back historian Richard E. Turley Jr., who has worked with and observed President Nelson for decades, to talk about his decades of selfless service in the Church.

