Athletes Charles-Antoine Kouakou, Nantenin Keita, Fabien Lamirault, Alexis Hanquinquant and Elodie Lorandi light the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

In the first days of the 2024 Paris Games, Paralympians with ties to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints competed on the courts in wheelchair rugby at Champ de Mars Arena and wheelchair basketball at Bercy Arena, and in the pool at Paris La Defense Arena, and an archer made history at Invalides.

Here are updates on those competitions.

Team USA, including Josh Wheeler, 44, is 2-1 coming out of the preliminary competition and will be moving on to the semifinals on Sept. 1.

