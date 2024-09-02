The Paralympic mascot the Phryge performs during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

During the fourth and fifth days of the Paralympic Games, athletes with ties to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played in the wheelchair rugby gold-medal match, helped the wheelchair basketball team move to the quarterfinals and also competed in the pool.

Here are updates on those competitions.

Wheelchair rugby

Team USA, including Josh Wheeler, won silver in the 2024 Paralympics. USA lost 48-41 to Japan on Monday, Sept. 2, in the gold-medal game. USA led 14-11 after the first eight-minute quarter, but then Japan pulled ahead to 24-23 at the end of the second quarter and continued to lead.

