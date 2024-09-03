October 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is 32 days away and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6.
It is expected to have five 2-hour general sessions — morning, afternoon and evening sessions on Saturday and morning and afternoon sessions on Sunday.
If someone wanted to prepare by re-reading the talks from April 2024 general conference in order, one talk per day, he or she should start today, Sept. 3, to finish by Friday, Oct. 4.
