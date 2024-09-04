Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stand on Aug. 19, 2024, by the same table and bookshelf where former Church President Spencer W. Kimball met nearly 44 years ago with the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos, the father and namesake of the current president.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met with Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. during a 40-minute visit at Malacañang Palace in the capital city of Manila on Monday, Aug. 19, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom and ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“It was an honor to meet with President Marcos and learn more about his developing vision for the new Philippines,” Elder Kearon said. “The president was gracious regarding the work the Church is doing to build individuals and communities and to assist in disaster response, particularly in relation to typhoons.”

Elder Kearon, who was accompanied at the presidential palace by Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., General Authority Seventy and the Church’s Philippines Area president, and Haidi Fajardo, the area communications director.

