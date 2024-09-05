For Kathleen Anderson, teaching online institute over the past three years has been full of blessings — some of them unexpected.

As a mother, grandmother and lifelong Latter-day Saint, Anderson has had many opportunities to teach the gospel through the years in a family, ward or stake setting. When she became an online teacher, she anticipated feeling the love of the Savior for her students.

“But I didn’t anticipate the friendships that would form,” she told the Church News. “It’s just so fun to be able to have the friendships develop over the course of the semesters. They realize that I truly do care about them, and they learn to trust me and share with me things that are happening in their lives. I am able to pray for them or fast for them, and they do the same for me.”

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.