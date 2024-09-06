The Pacific Area presidency shared a message of love and respect following the death of Kīngi Tūheitia, the Maori king in New Zealand, on Aug. 29.

The king, 69, passed away after undergoing heart surgery just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

The area presidency — General Authority Seventies Elder Peter F. Meurs, Elder Taniela B. Wakolo and Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi — said in a statement: “On behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we, the Pacific Area Presidency, express our sincere aroha and great respect for Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII at this sad time of his passing.

