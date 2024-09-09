Russell Brand arrives at the "Rock of Ages" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Friday June 8, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Russell Brand put a spotlight on his newfound faith once again last week during an event with Tucker Carlson.

The English comedian joined Carlson for the “Tucker Carlson Live” show in Phoenix on Sept. 4 for a discussion that was largely about Christianity and the Bible.

“Christ chooses us,” Brand said during the show. “I wish I had known earlier. I wish I hadn’t thought that I was too clever for the religion of my grandmothers.”

Brand and Carlson only briefly touched on the 2024 election during their conversation, per NBC News.

Brand closed out the event by dropping to his knees on the stage after Carlson invited him to offer a prayer.

“I pray in (the Lord’s) name that the forthcoming election be an opportunity for unity for America and for Americans, for forgiveness and for grace,” Brand said.

He later shared an image of himself praying at the show on X.

“My life has changed. Praise Jesus,” Brand wrote.

Russell Brand’s baptism

Brand has spoken regularly about religion since this spring, when he began alluding to a plan to get baptized.

He ultimately did get baptized at the end of April in the River Thames, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I feel as if some new resource within me has switched on,” he said in an April 29 Instagram post about his baptism experience. “My resources are coming from somewhere else and someone else now.”

Brand has also increasingly engaged with conservative politics in recent months.

Before his trip to Phoenix with Carlson, he appeared at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July and brought several of the high-profile attendees on his Rumble show.

Brand’s most recent show, which he recorded Monday, explored a variety of political topics, from Dick Cheney’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to U.S. involvement in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.

As Brand’s role in American politics grows, he continues to deal with legal issues in London, as the Deseret News previously reported. Several women, including former co-workers, have accused Brand of sexual abuse. Brand has denied the allegations.

‘Tucker Carlson Live’ tour

Brand’s appearance on the “Tucker Carlson Live” tour came on the tour’s opening night.

Carlson has since had three more shows, including one with Glenn Beck on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

There are 12 shows left on the “Tucker Carlson Live” tour schedule.

Carlson will close out the tour on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Jacksonville, Florida, with Donald Trump, Jr. per TuckerCarlson.com.