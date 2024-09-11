A Latter-day Saint young woman from Idaho with a Guatemalan heritage is making waves in soccer.

At age 16, Marisol Stosich, of Meridian, Idaho, has not only found success at the high school level, but she has traveled to play in various competitive regional and national leagues, including the U.S. Olympic developmental program; was invited to play for the Guatemalan national senior and U-20 teams earlier this year; and has committed to play college soccer for Utah Valley University.

“In Guatemala, two professional clubs offered her a contract to stay and play for them, but she didn’t accept because she does not want to skip her teenage years,” said Claudia Stosich, her mother. “She wants to go to college and play, graduate and see what direction our Heavenly Father takes her.”

