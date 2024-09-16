Ariana Gifford greets Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles outside the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple with her brother Grayson Gifford and father Terrence Gifford looking on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania — Because Pittsburgh is known as the “City of Bridges,” a granite bridge was incorporated into the landscaping design of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple grounds. The bridge connects the new house of the Lord to a nearby meetinghouse and provides a picturesque location for photographs.

Standing at the crest of the bridge under blue skies with the new temple in the background, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said the structure holds deeper meaning.

“We are standing on a bridge here, right next to the temple, which is a wonderful symbol. This is a place where earth is connected to heaven and the other way around. It is a flow of information and of wonderful inspiration and revelation,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “The house of the Lord is here to make covenants which connect us to heaven. These bridges, from one side to the other, from earth to heaven, are real.”

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.