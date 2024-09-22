Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets members waiting outside the Mendoza Argentina Temple following the second dedicatory session in Mendoza, Argentina, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

MENDOZA, Argentina — While mindful of the geographic location of the newest temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its relevance in the Church’s century of growth in South America, Elder Ronald A. Rasband emphasized even more the spiritual significance of the new Mendoza Argentina Temple.

The member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Mendoza temple — the fourth house of the Lord in Argentina and the 197th worldwide — in two sessions on Sunday, Sept. 22. The sessions were broadcast across the temple district, which spans the Cuyo region of the west-central provinces of Mendoza, San Luis and San Jose and includes eight stakes and two districts.

Elder Rasband said he sees Mendoza temple as “fitly framed here at the base of the Andes Mountains — beautiful and inspiring.”

