During a nine-day ministry in the Europe Central Area, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, taught members and missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, met with government and nonprofit organizations, trained local leaders and ministered to women and children in four countries.

They were joined by their husbands, Brother Douglas R. Johnson and Brother Brady Browning, and members of the Europe Central Area presidency in Milan, Italy; Prague, Czech Republic; Budapest, Hungary; and Zagreb, Croatia, from Sept. 14-22.

At the beginning of the assignment, President Johnson said she hoped to bring the hope and love of Jesus Christ to the Saints one by one.

