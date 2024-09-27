Children in the Lubbock Texas Stake sand down wood beams as part of a project to build beds for children in need as part of the National Day of Service in September 2024.

Nicci Wadsworth remembers visiting New York City just days after Sept. 11, 2001. She recalls seeing the ash, smelling the smoke and touching the dust left behind after the terrorist attacks.

But she also remembers seeing large and small acts of service, which blessed many lives.

“I saw the people rise from the ashes and become rescuers,” she said.

That same rescuing effort has continued across the country with the National Day of Service and Remembrance in honor of 9/11 throughout the month of September.

