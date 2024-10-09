Giovanni Miller, a sophomore at Kaiser High School in Oahu, Hawaii, has a lot on his plate: practicing each of the five musical instruments he plays, attending football practice for his high school team, and even acting in Disney’s live action “Moana” movie and performing as a dancer on cruise ships.

Amid the busy day-to-day commitments, Giovanni has learned the value of service — and chose to prioritize it.

Giovanni helped form the first high school JustServe club on the island of Oahu — a club that plans to attend and host service activities two to four times a month. With around 50 students signing up in just over a month, the JustServe club is gaining traction among teens in Oahu. Within 30 days, clubs opened at high schools around the island, at Kaiser, Farrington, Roosevelt and Punahou, with over 150 members among the four schools. He said roughly 90% of members are community friends, while 10% are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

